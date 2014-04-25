|Chengdu
The first race was Chengdu Giant DH. Practice was really fun, it started to rain and it seemed like I was the only one who had fun doing practice runs. I enjoy muddy tracks. It was the first time I had raced and ridden in mud with my new banshee mk11. The bike felt amazing and stayed on the ground, allowing me to get more grip than most riders even with regular tires. Unfortunately, by the time we got to race day the track had already dried up and wasn't as fun riding when dry. The race went really well even though I made a few mistakes during my race run. Anyway, I was able to get 1st in the elite category!
The second race was first stage of the BOS dh series, organized by the local Banshee distributor, Jonathan Ley. The race took place in Jinan, Shandong. The track was super high speed and quite pedally which I really don´t like, but I managed to hold on to the 1st place in elite category even though I was riding 90% of the trail chain-less due to a chain failure.
The third race was a downmall race in a big shopping center in Langfang. First time time for me to spend a whole day in a shopping center... The race was organized by Red Bull China. Being inside a shopping center, the track was of course pedaly except for down a few escalators. The track would have been perfect for the Rampant, I was the only rider with a full DH bike. Race day went quite ok even though there were a few hick ups. I only had 2 practise runs since I was unable to go there on practice day. Due to a small communication break down, I thought we were done after the first round where I came 1st. Later I found out that it was the seeding! A couple of hours later the finals started, and I came 2nd.
This was the last race in China before I´m heading to Norway. The season there will start with Norway Cup #1 in Nesbyen on 9th May. Will update you after that.
