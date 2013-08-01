Night Flight with Horst Gamsjäger

For two years, this project was on my list. A two day trip with a difficult downhill and a overnight stay on the summit.
Roli and I are starting in the late afternoon, unfortunately too late to see the sunset
from the summit.
Half of our delay is because of a large road diversion, the other half is due to the heat (in the valley it has 35 ° C!) and the heavy backpacks. Along with our bikes we are carrying almost 25 kg on our shoulders!
In dim light we get on top of the summit plateau, we are searching for a good place to put our sleeping bags. The night was not sooo uncomfortable, only the wind was a bit annoying.
The first dawn appeared shortly after 4: 00, after 5 o'clock, we're out of our sleeping bags
and we can see a really beautiful sunrise!
After a small breakfast we head for the downhill.
To keep the backpack as light as possible for the downhill, we even reduce our trinking water
to a minimum, something we regret soon as it got very warm later ...
The trail was difficult, the large and heavy backpack didn´t make it easier!
This trip taught me 3 things: schedule enough time to be in time for the sunset above,
severe downhills and heavy backpacks are not a good match and a campingmat is a worthy investment!
- Horst
No comments:
Post a Comment