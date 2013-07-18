When the Megavalanche goes bad! (warning, entertaining content inside as well as google translation from Italian)

Michele from Weekend wheels sent me the folloign email and blog post..
'Please don't laugh too much ;-)
http://weekendwheels.it/rider-report-megavalanche-day-4/
After the 14th place in the qualy it's was a delusion to
finish the Mega in that way...'
At the bottom of this comically traslated Italian blog post (thanks to Google for the entertainment factor) you can find a video that shows just what went wrong!
Better luck next year Michele!
RIDER REPORT: Megavalanche - DAY 4We, the big day is finally here ... I'm still dented from the blow outlet in qualifying (short put online the entire video of the qualification commented) and I'm quite anxious about the departure from the glacier, but the satisfaction of rushing in the final "A" is so great, especially considering the level that will be there.
The alarm, as always, is going on soon: 6 hours. I make a modest breakfast, partly because the stomach - oddly enough - it's nice to be close ... anxiety ... I tell myself I'm leaving alone in the direction of arrival eggs ... and there's the usual mega row ... I reach his friend Giorgio Righi, the chattering Time passes more quickly and above all we digress a little ...
Arrived at the Pic Blanc, at 3,330 meters above sea level, the view that one enjoys is to stay out of breath (as well as for the view, the breath is missing for the altitude ...).
In an instant, it's time to be deployed: I have a row G, practically half shortly after deployment but in my grill I access one of the last because of the weather did in qualifying. I have to start all over then a tight angle on the left, the worst part. In fact, it's all in counter: we must be able to take the right otherwise you will inevitably be drawn to the left side of the track.
We are three hundred, but we do not fight against the Persians at Thermopylae as, but against us to stay upright and not overwhelm each other ...
Here comes the helicopter and salt anxiety ... I turn on my faithful Helmetcam, quick turn 360 ° and away the helmet on your head ... I focus ... the tactic is clear: I have to survive the first wall, taking me slowly on the right without being overwhelmed ... and then give up the brakes, as far as possible. It rings out - amid the noise of the helicopter blades - the unmistakable music of DJ Camacho: "Alarm System .... El fatal rhythm ... The bomb ..." ... They get up the skirts ... parties!
Childbirth very cautious, looking - as planned - to take me to the right: the tactic works for a moment, but the counter weights inesorabilemente wins, I will spin the bike and I fall ...
Practically my race ends here, because what happens next is literally a charnel house ... I try to get on my feet, but I am overwhelmed from behind .... I do not understand anything ... even for a moment I lose the bike, but after a few meters I find myself practically the handlebars at hand ... I extract the fatigue from under a tangle metal, I get back up for a second, but they take me under again ... with the bike in hand slide ass for the track, taking my time to those before me ... I'm completely at the mercy of events ...
I finally manage to get up, I realize that the handlebar is completely wrong ... but the tragedy is that I find it sliced the front brake cable, most likely when the bike has remained tangled under. I try to straighten the steering wheel but I can not, at the time not realizing that it would be useless even if I had succeeded, left me all the way down on the snow and then the next along the hillside with no front brake, would be tantamount to suicide ...
With sadness in his eyes I look at the last rider down and sadly I turn off the Helmet.
But it can not end cos' I say ... in a burst of pride I do not do so for won ... I still want to finish the Mega ... as I said, get off without brake would be suicide, so the only option I have is to go back on foot the track ... the pendeza is monstrous, every four steps forward one is because back slide ... and especially every four steps I have to stop, I'm out of breath ... I almost want to cry in despair and fatigue ... "fortunately" the same fate befell a Spanish guy in the ... force us to each other tells me: "never Mega" ....
After 20 'and a crazy hard, I can finally reach the cable car, take it and I also take the plant after ... I stop to adjust the handlebar and I decide to follow on the route of the race at the slope which leads then to the Allemond ... others are waiting for me there to go directly to the house and get there by asphalt is an idea that does not even take into consideration, I want to cross the finish line at all costs, even if it meant coming in last.
I put then uphill at a brisk pace (at the bottom are cool, I was regularly in the race at this point I would have been half boiled ...) even though I realize that the saddle is broken ... the brow start to pray ... there are traits fast and full of brake bumps ... get off with only the rear brake is a gamble, but it does not matter, I have to do ... play wildcard here and there ... every time I meet other unlucky like me (so to speak, at least at that point they are arrived by bike and not with the help of an installation).
In the forest, in tight bends and steep (video below, I've done some idiot commenting on the way down, but it was really hard and at some point I almost really), life-threatening, but I still undaunted ... until finally I get there the bridge finale ... Sprinto against myself as if I were still in the race and cut the finish line in one hour and 24 '.... I finished the Mega ... of course, I "cheated" but I really wanted to finish it in the saddle after the bitterness of what happened on the glacier ...
At the finish I find that even at Ale BASINI it went wrong, it was done pretty much the whole race without chain breaking on the glacier (when it was in an excellent position) coming before me, however, about 4 '... while George finished 96th, the first of Italian (great!!) ... he was smarter than me, started two rows behind but always on the left ... in the video - as I slide overwhelmed by those behind - you see (minute 2:07) that he crosses the racing track bike in hand in a successful attempt to bring the right ... the Mega is also this, to be quick and ready for any eventuality ...
I finish 299th out of 307 arrived ....
Okay, it definitely takes a lot of skill and hair to deal with the first wall of the glacier, but without a little luck, you do not go anywhere .... I'll try again next year, because this is and remains without a doubt the most fascinating race and beautiful in the world!
