Forrest Riesco - Race reports from Canada Cup, and National Champs

The last two weekends have been very exciting for me to say the least, on July 7th I won my first Canada Cup as a elite at the second round of the Canada Cup series at Sun Peaks!! The following weekend I placed 7th at the Canadian National Championships in Panorama! The Sun Peaks course was very wide open, fast and long. Some racers were reaching speeds of over 90km/h down the straight sections of the track. After the first day of practice on Saturday the track got very rough and huge braking bumps formed. It was one of the most fun tracks I've ever raced. I ended up getting a little crazy on some sections but I had a clean run all the way down with no real mistakes. I was the seventh to last rider down the mountain so I took the hot seat as soon as I crossed the line and held it till the end. Winning a National race was a huge goal of mine coming into this season and to finally take the overall fastest time at such a big race is a very cool feeling!!
I stayed up in the Interior of BC between the two races and did some cross country riding in Revelstoke. Then I was off to Panorama!
The course at Panorama for Canadian Championships was similar to Sun Peaks as it was dusty with lots of braking bumps, it wasn't as fast as Sun Peaks though and was almost two minutes shorter. We had Friday practice and then seeding runs on Saturday. I put in a good smooth seeding run and placed 6th. For race day I knew I could shave off a few seconds, though the track was so much rougher and looser then the day before that the race times were very close to the seeding times. I placed 7th overall with a solid run. Considering all of Canada's top racers were there I was very happy to place how I did and be able to compete with them at that level.
I will be up in Whistler quite a bit within the next few weeks training and riding. Then I will possibly be attending the Silver Star BC Cup, then the Mont Saint Anne World Cup in August. The Canadian Open/Canada Cup #3 at Crankworx will be the deciding race for the National team and how I place there will most likely determine what the rest of my season will look like.
Cheers!!
Forrest Riesco
